Go
Toast

BURG & BARREL

DIVE INTO THE BURG & BARREL
What's the difference between a good burger and a GREAT burger? You have to start with the beef itself! We locally source the best Certified Angus Beef and it is ground fresh every day. Everything we use is produced right here in KC!
Burg & Barrel has been keeping it local since 2013!

Now as far as what to put on the burger... that's up to you! Start with the freshly ground CAB burger. Maybe add some smoked bacon, cheddar and a house made bourbon glaze? Or kick it up with some sriracha, peanut butter and an over easy egg ? The burger can be as unique as the individual ordering it. There is no wrong way to eat a burger!

5408 W. 151st St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hand Cut Fries$3.00
Pretzel Sticks$8.00
Soft pretzels with pepper jack queso
Kids Cheeseburger$6.95
Certified Angus Beef Patty, american cheese, brioche bun
Classique$10.00
Certified Angus Beef patty, bibb lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles
Chopped House$12.00
Grilled or fried checken breast, bleu cheese crumbles, romaine, applewood smoked bacon, hard-boiled egg and tomato
Tater Tots$3.50
Hand Battered Chicken Tenders$11.00
Hand beer battered fried chicken strips and hand-cut fries with ranch, honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Like it hot? Toss it in our house buffalo sauce for $1
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.95
Two hand-breaded to order chicken tenders
Spicy Avocado$13.50
Certified Angus Beef patty, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato and chipotle cilantro mayo
Sweet Potato Fries$3.50
See full menu

Location

5408 W. 151st St.

Leawood KS

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ironhorse Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Fresh, made from scratch American style food served in a fun energetic environment with live music, karaoke, DJ's and one the BEST OUTDOOR PATIO SPACE's in KC.

Papa Keno's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

THE PAPA KENO'S STORY SINCE 1991 Papa keno's has been hand crafting our east coast-style pizza and huge signature slices as we strive to bring the absolute highest quality to our customers in everything we do. That is why we make our dough daily and source locally grown fresh ingredients whenever possible. We like to think of our culinary creations as works of art and we take our art seriously... very seriously. Our commitment to our customers is to deliver only the best quality and leave them with an experience that is unequaled. Pizza nirvana so to speak. Our menu offers more than just our famous slices, we also offer an amazing variety of specialty pizzas, Sicilian Pizza, Calzones, sandwiches, fresh salads, our amazing sides like our pesto fromagio dip and our tomato garlic cream cheese dip with fresh baked bread-sticks and a great selection of beers, wine and other beverages to wet the whistle.

Tanner's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

We're Not Just Another Bar & Grill. We're An Approach to Life!

I Am Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston