BURG & BARREL
DIVE INTO THE BURG & BARREL
What's the difference between a good burger and a GREAT burger? You have to start with the beef itself! We locally source the best Certified Angus Beef and it is ground fresh every day. Everything we use is produced right here in KC!
Burg & Barrel has been keeping it local since 2013!
Now as far as what to put on the burger... that's up to you! Start with the freshly ground CAB burger. Maybe add some smoked bacon, cheddar and a house made bourbon glaze? Or kick it up with some sriracha, peanut butter and an over easy egg ? The burger can be as unique as the individual ordering it. There is no wrong way to eat a burger!
5408 W. 151st St.
Location
Leawood KS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
