BURG & BARREL

DIVE INTO THE BURG & BARREL
What's the difference between a good burger and a GREAT burger? You have to start with the beef itself! We locally source the best Certified Angus Beef and it is ground fresh every day. Everything we use is produced right here in KC!
Burg & Barrel has been keeping it local since 2013!

Now as far as what to put on the burger... that's up to you! Start with the freshly ground CAB burger. Maybe add some smoked bacon, cheddar and a house made bourbon glaze? Or kick it up with some sriracha, peanut butter and an over easy egg ? The burger can be as unique as the individual ordering it. There is no wrong way to eat a burger!

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

7042 W 76th St • $$

Avg 4.2 (1104 reviews)

Popular Items

Chopped House$14.00
Grilled or fried chicken breast, bleu cheese crumbles, romaine, applewood smoked bacon, hard-boiled egg and tomato
Cowboy$15.00
Certified Angus Beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, BBQ sauce, bibb lettuce, tomato and pickles. Topped with a beer-battered onion ring.
Baby Bella$14.00
Certified Angus Beef Patty, swiss, garlic sauteed mushrooms and truffle buttermik aioli.
Spicy Avocado$15.50
Certified Angus Beef patty, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato and chipotle cilantro mayo.
Hand Battered Chicken Tenders$13.00
Hand beer battered fried chicken strips and hand-cut fries with ranch, honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Like it hot? Toss it in our house buffalo sauce for $1!
Classique$11.50
Certified Angus Beef patty, bibb lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles.
Smokehouse$14.50
Cerfified Angus Beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles.
Bourbon Glaze$15.00
Certified Angus Beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and bourbon glaze.
PB&E$15.00
Certified Angus Beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, Carolina Reaper cheese, peanut butter, sriracha and an over easy egg.
Chicken BLT Wrap$13.50
Sun-dried tomato tortilla, grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, romaine, tomato and ranch
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7042 W 76th St

Overland Park KS

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

