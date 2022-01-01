Go
Burgeon at The Oasis

Burgeon Beer Company Tasting Room

649 Rock Springs Rd Suite B

Popular Items

Treevana - 4 Pack$14.20
Whale Hello$20.20
Invita 4 pk$10.20
Stratooine$18.20
To help battle the heat & sand of Tatooine, Stratooine Hazy IPA is loaded with Strata, Amarillo, and El Dorado. This juice bomb explodes with bright stone fruit, ripe strawberry, & light, citrusy tangerine notes that would make even a Tuskan Raider smile.
6.2% ABV
You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
inviTADOS$10.20
Juice Press Hazy IPA - 4 Pack$16.20
Hazy IPA hopped with Citra, Mosaic & Vic Secret. 6.8% ABV
You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
Carlsbad Crush Pale Ale - 4 Pack$12.20
West Coast Pale Ale brewed solely with Mosaic and Mosaic Cryo. 5.8% ABV
You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
Location

649 Rock Springs Rd Suite B

Escondido CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:45 am
