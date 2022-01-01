Burgeon at The Arbor
The Arbor is Burgeon's tasting room alongside our scratch kitchen, The Good Seed Food Co
1326 KETTNER BLVD
Popular Items
Location
1326 KETTNER BLVD
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
43 Beach Hut Deli
Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺
Queenstown Public House
Queenstown Public House is a New Zealand inspired restaurant located in San Diego's Little Italy neighborhood.
Hidden Craft
Come in and enjoy!
Underbelly Little Italy
UnderBelly is our interpretation of a Japanese ramen-ya. Rooted in our local culture, which is reflected in the beer program, it ultimately serves as a tribute to a culture and food for which we have a deep appreciation and respect. This is a tribute to traditional Japanese ramen houses, specifically paying homage to the ramen gods of Tokyo.