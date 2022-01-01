Go
Toast

Burgeon at The Arbor

The Arbor is Burgeon's tasting room alongside our scratch kitchen, The Good Seed Food Co

1326 KETTNER BLVD

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Burgeon Burger$17.00
Clear the Mind West Coast Pilsner - 4 Pack$14.20
Clear the Mind is a West Coast Pilsner brewed in the spirit of creativity & collaboration with our good friends at Karl Strauss Brewing Company! Hop exploration & a mutual thirst for experimentation got the creative juices flowing when our brew teams crafted the rec
5.6% ABV
You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
Arbor Wings$15.00
Oven Roasted wings tossed in buttery buffalo sauce served with Ranch
Pistil Pilsner - 4 Pack$10.20
Crisp, clean, refreshing Pilsner hopped with Perle and Saphir, brewed with German malts, and fermented with German Lager yeast.⁠ 5.2% ABV
You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
See full menu

Location

1326 KETTNER BLVD

San Diego CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

43 Beach Hut Deli

No reviews yet

Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺

Queenstown Public House

No reviews yet

Queenstown Public House is a New Zealand inspired restaurant located in San Diego's Little Italy neighborhood.

Hidden Craft

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Underbelly Little Italy

No reviews yet

UnderBelly is our interpretation of a Japanese ramen-ya. Rooted in our local culture, which is reflected in the beer program, it ultimately serves as a tribute to a culture and food for which we have a deep appreciation and respect. This is a tribute to traditional Japanese ramen houses, specifically paying homage to the ramen gods of Tokyo.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston