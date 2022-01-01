Go
Amazing burgers don’t come easy. Our burgers are made fresh daily from 100% Certified Angus Beef, never frozen and the taste simply outshines any other burger. They are seasoned with a homemade medley of spices that bring out the natural flavors and enhance the taste. Finally, there is a burger here for everyone. From our classic cheese burger to our famous Philly Burger, no one is left out. Your only job is to pick your favorite! But we don’t stop there, our seasoned boardwalk fries paired with our homemade garlic ranch dipping sauce has proven to be the perfect complement to our burgers. And who doesn’t love a shake? We at Burger25 have mastered the art of shake making. Hand spun and incredibly thick, topped with whipped cream finishes of the meal perfectly. Honestly, we hope you enjoy our food, the fun atmosphere, and make Burger25 your go-to place to stop and have a great meal.

199 Rt 37 E

Popular Items

ONION RINGS$4.50
Crispy Onion Rings served with our Signature Smoky Onion Ring Sauce
BOARDWALK FRIES$3.50
Seasoned and served with House-Made Garlic Ranch
DOUBLE BOARDWALK FRIES$5.99
Served with House Made Garlic Ranch
KIDS CHEESEBURGER MEAL$6.50
#2 BBQ BACON BURGER$7.95
Angus Burger topped with Crispy Onion Straws,Bacon, Bullseye BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on a Fresh Baked Onion Bun
Thin Mint$7.00
Super Shake loaded with crushed Thin mint GS cookies
#12 THE SMACK$7.95
Perfectly Seasoned Angus Beef Patty, Loaded with American Cheese, shredded Lettuce, chopped onions, Pickles and our House - Made SMACK sauce all on Martin's Famous sesame bun.
#1 Classic Cheeseburger$6.95
Angus Burger topped with American Cheese, Raw or Sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and Pickles on a Martin's Famous Potato Bun
OLD BAY CRAB FRIES$3.75
Tossed in Old Bay Seasoning served with House-Made Garlic Ranch
Regular MILKSHAKE$6.00
Location

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

