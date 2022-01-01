Amazing burgers don’t come easy. Our burgers are made fresh daily from 100% Certified Angus Beef, never frozen and the taste simply outshines any other burger. They are seasoned with a homemade medley of spices that bring out the natural flavors and enhance the taste. Finally, there is a burger here for everyone. From our classic cheese burger to our famous Philly Burger, no one is left out. Your only job is to pick your favorite! But we don’t stop there, our seasoned boardwalk fries paired with our homemade garlic ranch dipping sauce has proven to be the perfect complement to our burgers. And who doesn’t love a shake? We at Burger25 have mastered the art of shake making. Hand spun and incredibly thick, topped with whipped cream finishes of the meal perfectly. Honestly, we hope you enjoy our food, the fun atmosphere, and make Burger25 your go-to place to stop and have a great meal.



199 Rt 37 E