Burger 48
Come in and enjoy!
2152 W Oakland Park Blvd
Popular Items
Location
2152 W Oakland Park Blvd
Oakland Park FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Jet Runway Cafe
Fast casual restaurant with window seats directly on the runway of Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. Serving breakfast and lunch Monday from 7:30am to 11:00am and serving lunch til closing. Saturdays and Sundays we serve brunch 8:00am to 2:00pm. Available for venue rentals week nights and weekends.
Cielito Lindo
Come in and enjoy!
Bravo Peruvian Cuisine - WM
Come in and enjoy!
Hunters Nightclub
Come in and enjoy!