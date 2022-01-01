Go
Toast
  • /
  • Burger 48

Burger 48

Come in and enjoy!

2152 W Oakland Park Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Texas BBQ Ranch Bacon Burger$15.95
Bacon, French Fried Onion Straws
Pick 2$17.95
Gourmet Chicken Wings (10)$15.95
Gourmet Wings w/fries
Quesadilla (Chicken)$11.95
B48 Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Grilled or Fried Served ATW
Gourmet Chicken Wings (6)$11.95
Gourmet Wings w/fries
B-48 Cheeseburger$11.95
Served All the Way (ATW)
Bacon Cheddar Burger$12.95
Served ATW
Jagotti's Philly Cheese Steak Egg Rolls$11.95
Tender Steak, red & green peppers
Jeonni's Chicken Tenders$10.95
Homemade & Hand-Battered
See full menu

Location

2152 W Oakland Park Blvd

Oakland Park FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jet Runway Cafe

No reviews yet

Fast casual restaurant with window seats directly on the runway of Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. Serving breakfast and lunch Monday from 7:30am to 11:00am and serving lunch til closing. Saturdays and Sundays we serve brunch 8:00am to 2:00pm. Available for venue rentals week nights and weekends.

Cielito Lindo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bravo Peruvian Cuisine - WM

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hunters Nightclub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston