Go
Toast

BURGERS 99

Come in and enjoy!

HAMBURGERS

131 S La Brea Ave • $$

Avg 4.8 (2600 reviews)

Popular Items

Double Cheeseburger$10.00
2x2, Double Meat Double AmericanCheese, 99 Sauce, Onion Round, Dill Pickles
Roasted Tomatillo
Mild Heat
jalapeños, tomatillo, cilantro
Cheeseburger$7.00
99 Sauce, American Cheese, Onion Round, Dill Pickles
99 Sauce$1.00
our Signature Sauce....
Not Mustard Sauce$1.00
Spicy
habanero, aji peppers, roasted garlic
Ranch
Buttermilk, Garlic, Onions, Herbs
French Fries$5.00
Cherry Soda$3.50
Hot Dog$6.00
All Beef Kosher Hot Dog served on a Potato Bun
Bacon Burrito$9.00
3 Egg Cheddar Scramble, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Hashbrowns on a Flour Tortilla served with Roasted Tomatillo Salsa
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

131 S La Brea Ave

LOS ANGELES CA

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

SusieCakes

No reviews yet

Our classic treats are made daily by in-house bakers, using the freshest & finest ingredients. Come visit us for delicious, sentimental sweets and a friendly, old-fashioned neighborhood experience.

Badmaash - Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Sycamore Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

ATTITUDE CAFE

No reviews yet

Fresh food & Good Vibes.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston