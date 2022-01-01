Go
Burger Antics is an American Gastropub specializing in craft burgers, beers, & cocktails featuring an extensive whiskey selection & a laid back atmosphere

HAMBURGERS

3740 Grand Blvd. • $$

Avg 4.7 (1181 reviews)

Popular Items

Mac 'N Cheese$11.95
shell pasta in our made to order cheese sauce topped with bread crumb & parmesan
Hotter Than Hell$15.95
smoked gouda, avocado, grilled jalapeño, & house made chipotle mayo
BBQ Bacon Cheddar$15.95
sharp cheddar, grilled onion, applewood smoked bacon, & house made bbq sauce
Black 'N Blue$15.95
cajun spice, blue cheese crumbles, house made blue cheese dressing, & frizzled onion
Hand Spun Milkshake$6.95
prepared with our house churned sweet cream ice cream & your choice of mix in from the following list
The Antics$12.95
build your own damn burger
Standard Issue$16.95
american cheese, applewood smoked bacon, & a fried egg
Midland$15.95
english cheddar, caramelized onion, pickle chips, & house made dijon mustard
Slider Plate$15.95
choose 3 miniature versions of our big burgers from the following list served medium well
Hand Punched Fries$2.95
double fried & served with our house made ketchup
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3740 Grand Blvd.

Brookfield IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

