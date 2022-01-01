Go
Bourbon St Burgers

109 West Trade Street Suite B

Popular Items

Bourbon Street$15.00
Topped w/ Bacon Jam & Pimiento Cheese
Chili Cheese Fries$8.00
Clock Tower$14.00
Topped w/ Sauteed Mushrooms & Swiss Cheese
Reg Fry Basket + 2 Sauces$6.00
Goat Cheese Balls$7.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Nashville Hot Biscuit$13.00
Location

109 West Trade Street Suite B

Simpsonville SC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
