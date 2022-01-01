Go
Burger Bar Chicago

American Ranchers know a thing or two about beef. So when they tell us that Prime is the best, we just go with the flow and serve up the biggest, baddest Prime burgers around.

1150 S Michigan Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

KNIFE$0.25
French Fries$3.50
Build Your Own | USDA Prime Beef$12.00
Half-pound 100% USDA Prime American Beef
Powerhouse Veggie Burger$12.00
Baby arugula, avocado, goat cheese, tomato + chipotle aioli on a whole wheat bun
STRAW$0.25
SHAKE | Oreo Blitz$8.00
Hand-spun & Delicious
THE Bacon Cheeseburger$17.00
Three-year aged white cheddar, hickory smoked bacon, char-grilled onions + bacon brioche
FORK$0.25
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
NAPKIN$0.25
Location

1150 S Michigan Ave.

CHICAGO IL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
