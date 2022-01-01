Go
Toast

Burger Bar

Come in and enjoy!

223 West Jefferson Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Double Cheeseburger$7.75
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Burger Bar Sauce
Cheeseburger$5.75
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Burger Bar Sauce
Burger Bar Sauce$0.25
Chocolate Milkshake$3.75
Ketchup Packets
Strawberry Milkshake$3.75
Cheese Fries$3.75
Our house-made white cheese and pepperjack sauce, served on the side
Mayonnaise Packets
Veggie Freak$5.75
Quinoa, Sweet Potato, and Black Beans formed into a patty, topped with pepper-jack cheese, coleslaw, and guacamole.
Fries$2.75
See full menu

Location

223 West Jefferson Boulevard

Fort Wayne IN

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Alto Grado at The Landing

No reviews yet

We endeavor to provide a consistently delightful experience to our customers through meticulously planned quality ingredient combinations and innovative culinary techniques, paired with regular consummate service.

REBUILDING Saisaki

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nawa

No reviews yet

"Nawa" means "New Beginning" in Thai
Nawa features distinctive small and large plate dining, with culinary influences from Thailand, Japan, China, Korea and elsewhere in Asia. The emphasis on everything we present is based on distinctiveness and excellence. Part of our uniquely Asian experience includes custom-crafted beverages that showcase herbal and fruit flavors of the Far East.

Bistro Nota

No reviews yet

Contactless restaurant quality food on wheels - served right in your neighborhood or parking lot. Schedule your food ahead of time & enjoy our mobile drive-thru!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston