Burger Barn

Cozy, clean burger restaurant with tasty cheese curds and yummy cow pies. Come in today!

519 Main St West

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$11.00
Cheeseburger$10.00
1/3 lb. beef patty topped with your choice of cheese.
Bacon Cheeseburger$11.00
1/3 lb. beef patty topped with bacon and your choice of cheese.
Cheesecurds$9.00
Deep fried squeaky fresh cheese curds, served with a side of Barn Sauce & Ranch
Large Cowpie$7.00
Porker$12.00
Hamburger$10.00
1/3 lb. beef patty.
Shroom & Swiss$11.00
1/3 lb. beef patty topped with Swiss cheese and grilled mushrooms.
The Jala-Popper Burger$13.00
1/3 lb. beef patty topped with bacon, fried cheese curds and jalapeños, tomato, lettuce and our homemade popper sauce.
BBQ Bacon$12.00
1/3 lb. beef patty topped with bacon, cheddar & pepperjack cheese, fried onion straws, and BBQ sauce.
Location

519 Main St West

Ashland WI

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
