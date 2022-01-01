Go
Toast

Burger Boys

Burgers, Gyros, Cheesesteaks, Wraps, Salads, Sandwiches , Shakes & more!

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

128 S. Main St • $$

Avg 4.8 (3161 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Avocado WRAP$9.50
GRILLED CHICKEN, MIXED GREENS, TOMATOES, AVOCADOS & RANCH DRESSING
CHEESESTEAK$9.75
CHEDDAR CHEESE & CHOICE OF TOPPINGS ON A LARGE 10" FRESHLY BAKED HERO ROLL
AVOCADO BACON BURGER$10.50
LETTUCE, TOMATO, BACON, AVOCADO, PROVOLONE, RANCH DRESSING
BURGER BOY$8.50
Always fresh angus beef patty with lettuce and tomatoes.
Chicken Gyro$8.50
SEASONED FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, RED ONION & TZATZIKI SAUCE
COWBOY BURGER$10.50
LETTUCE, TOMATO, BACON, ONION RING, CHEDDAR CHEESE, BBQ SAUCE
Onion Rings$5.75
PANKO BREADED
Caesar Salad$7.50
ROMAINE, HOUSEMADE CROUTONS, PARMESAN, CAESAR DRESSING. ADD CHICKEN $2.
SMOKEHOUSE BURGER$10.50
LETTUCE, TOMATO, BACON, ONION RING, CHIPOTLE MAYO, AMERICAN CHEESE
Fries$5.50
THIN AND CRISPY LARGE & SHAREABLE
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

128 S. Main St

Marlboro NJ

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Molto Wood Burning bistro

No reviews yet

The New Local Favorite! High End Italian Food in a Modern Italian Bistro.

Grandpa’s Bagels

No reviews yet

This is not your average bagel joint. Our bagels are unbleached and unbromated. No additives. No dyes. No cutting corners. You have our word, you'll get quality ingredients in every bite. With a lot of hard work and a hint of nostalgia let us bring a little bit of our family to yours.

La Rosa Chicken & Grill

No reviews yet

Whether you want a wholesome family dinner or just a quick meal, La Rosa Chicken and Grill is the place to go to!

King’s Chinese

No reviews yet

Established in 1992, King's Chinese Restaurant serves the dishes you love with a Szechuan and Cantonese flair. This family owned restaurant started as a small take-out location and has now grown to serve both eat-in and take-out alike. We look forward to serving you your next meal.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston