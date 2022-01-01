Go
Burger Brawler

Chopped prime steak burgers + hand cut gravy fries + brews on tap

GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

500 Bellevue Way • $$

Avg 3.8 (386 reviews)

Falafel Veggie Burger$10.00
House-made falafel patty, topped with gruyere cheese, cucumber fennel slaw, Mama Lil peppers, tahini mayo
Brawler Burger$10.00
6oz dry-aged patty, taleggio cheese, topped with sour pickles
Kid Cheeseburger$6.00
Child size cheeseburger with american cheese. Includes small side of french fries
English Double Burger$14.00
Two, 6 oz dry-aged patties, aged English cheddar, topped with onion and sour pickles
Kale Caesar Salad$10.00
Kale, roasted brussel sprouts, shaved white cheese, candied pecans, croutons, cesar dressing
Kid Chicken Strips$6.00
Kid Hamburger$5.00
Kid sized burger with small portion of french fries
Green Garlic Fries$7.00
Garlic Butter and Parmesan Fries
Katsu Hog Burger$11.00
Fried pork patty topped with Beecher's Marco Polo cheese, katsu sauce, cabbage, and pickled eggplant
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

500 Bellevue Way

Bellevue WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
