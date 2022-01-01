Go
Burger Brothers

Voted Best Burger in Baltimore
Baltimore Magazine
Baltimore's Best Burgers, Chicken Sandwiches,
Wings, Hot Dogs, Fresh-Cut Fries, Onion Rings,
Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade and Salads
Eat In or Carry

HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

14 Allegheny Ave • $

Avg 4.7 (483 reviews)

Popular Items

10 Wings$15.99
Crispy fried chicken wings with choice of sauce. Served with bleu cheese dressing or ranch and celery. Only one Flavor per order of wings. No splits.
Medium Onion Ring$4.79
Gourmet crumb onion rings. Flavorful, sweet Spanish onions sliced and coated with premium gourmet bread crumbs.
Large Fry$8.79
Our Famous Fries cooked in soy bean oil with their skins still on! Fresh cut everyday.
Serves 3-4 people
Bacon Cheeseburger$10.29
6oz. Angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of cheese and bacon. All on a toasted brioche bun.
Small Soda$2.79
16oz. Fountain Soda. Choose from one of six great Coca-Cola products.
Small Fry$3.79
Our Famous Fries cooked in soy bean oil with their skins still on! Fresh cut everyday.
Chicken with Cheese and Bacon$10.29
Tender grilled and marinated chicken breast or breaded and fried crispy with your choice of cheese and bacon. Crispy Chicken Shown
Hamburger$8.79
6oz. Angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served on a toasted brioche bun
Medium Fry$4.79
Our Famous Fries cooked in soy bean oil with their skins still on! Fresh cut everyday.
Serves 1-2 people
Cheeseburger$9.29
6oz. Angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of cheese. All on a toasted brioche bun.
Wheelchair Accessible
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

14 Allegheny Ave

Towson MD

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
