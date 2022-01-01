Burger Burger

Go
209 E. Main

Popular Items

Onion Rings$4.50
Hand cut and battered fried onion rings.
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.00
Green Chili Queso Burger$12.75
1/3 lb beef patty, Green chili peppers, queso, pickled onions, crispy tortilla strips, lettuce, tomato on a potato bun.
Chop House$19.75
10 oz ground prime rib, creamy horseradish sauce, pepper jack cheese, crispy onion rings, and roasted tomatoes on a sourdough bun.
Old Fashioned$11.50
1/3 lb patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on a potato bun.
Texas Smokehouse$16.75
1/3 lb beef patty, Double bacon, cheddar cheese, bbq sauce, lettuce and tomato on a potato bun.
Fredericks-Burger$14.75
1/3 lb beef patty, sauerkraut, spicy brow mustard, pickles, German sausage, lettuce and tomato on a potato bun.
Fried Pickles$8.50
Battered and fried pickle chips served with ranch dressing.
Bad Mother Clucker$15.75
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, cheddar cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomato and chipotle aioli on a potato bun.
Fishmonger$15.75
Fried Cod filet, carrots, cucumbers, cilantro, tarter and hoisin sauce on a potato bun
Location

Fredericksburg TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Otto's German Bistro is an upscale bistro serving Germanic cuisine in a convivial setting. With a seasonally changing menu, we source quality local meat and produce as well as the finest organic and sustainable ingredients available. Our beverage program includes classically inspired cocktails, craft beers and exceptional wine selections from Europe and the New World. Opened in July 2013, Otto's introduced farm-to-table German cuisine to the Texas Hill Country. The menu highlights not only what you can find in Germany and Austria, but explores the Germanic cuisine of Alsace, Northern Italy and even Texas!

