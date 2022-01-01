Go
Toast

Burger City

BEST BURGERS IN TOWN!

HAMBURGERS

6220 Forest Avenue • $

Avg 4.1 (251 reviews)

Popular Items

Onion Rings$3.69
Quarterpounder w/ Cheese$4.15
Comes with ketchup, pickles and onion.
French Fries$3.15
Sides Of
Sweet Potato Tots$3.15
Topped with cinnamon sugar.
Double Quarterpounder w/ Cheese$7.40
Comes with ketchup, pickles and onion.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

6220 Forest Avenue

Ridgewood NY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Varenyk House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mano's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Quality in Queens! Where our main focus is serving you the best pizza. Come in and enjoy!

Plein Air

No reviews yet

Plein Air is a Ridgewood neighborhood cafe inspired by the flavors of Southern France and Northern Italy. Open for breakfast, lunch and weekend dinner hours.

Cream Ridgewood

No reviews yet

Great Food, Great Drinks and Great Vibes, we live by our slogan and we continue to make Cream Ridgewood the place to dine and vibe.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston