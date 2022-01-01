Go
Toast

Burger Den Restaurant

If using Curbside Pickup, please give us a call at 518-677-5781 and use the Pickup Window.
NOW Offering Your Favorite Beer, Wine and Mixed Drinks.
PLEASE DO NOT SPECIAL REQUEST A SUBSTITUTION OF FRIES FOR CHIPS. You will need to order them as a side. Thank you & Enjoy

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

2869 NY-22 • $

Avg 4.2 (234 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Wings$6.99
Homemade Brownie$1.99
Side Curly fries$3.49
Burger$2.99
Side Fresh Cut Fries$3.49
Milkshake$3.49
Your choice of chocolate, vanilla, coffee, or strawberry!
Turkey Club$10.49
Turkey with bacon, lettuce, & tomato served with homemade chips and pickle
Texas Burger$6.29
Pepper jack cheese, spicy bbq, sautéed onions, bacon
Reuben Sandwich$10.99
Corned beef, sauerkraut, & Swiss cheese on grilled marbled rye with Thousand Island dressing
Side Golden Crisp French Fries$3.49
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2869 NY-22

Cambridge NY

Sunday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pizza World

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Auction Barn Restaurant

No reviews yet

GET SOCIAL WITH US @AUCTIONBARNRESTAURANT

Willard Mountain

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bound By Fate Brewing

No reviews yet

We are a family owned & operated Farm Brewery, Taproom and Restaurant located in the Historic Village of Schuylerville, NY. We want to share our favorite beer styles and traditional family recipes with you using local ingredients grown right here. Our beautiful taproom & restaurant is located in a historic building over lookin the old Champlain Canal and the Empire State Trail. Located just one block from the mighty Hudson River if you are on foot, bike, car or boat stop on by to try some of our award winning beer and food.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston