Go
A map showing the location of Burger Depot - 110 Old Mill LaneView gallery

Burger Depot - 110 Old Mill Lane

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

110 Old Mill Lane

Buhler, KS 67522

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

110 Old Mill Lane, Buhler KS 67522

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Mr Cao Japanese Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
1505 E 17 AVE Hutchinson, KS 67501
View restaurantnext
American Seoul - 1514 East 4th Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1514 East 4th Avenue Hutchinson, KS 67501
View restaurantnext
Rusty Needle
orange starNo Reviews
1808 N. Plum ST Hutchinson, KS 67502
View restaurantnext
Salt City Brewing Company - 514 North Main Street
orange star4.7 • 313
514 North Main Street Hutchinson, KS 67501
View restaurantnext
Gambino's Pizza - Kearney
orange starNo Reviews
310 South Main Street South Hutchinson, KS 67505
View restaurantnext
The Cajun Crab - We've Moved 1023 South Main Mcpherson,Ks
orange starNo Reviews
1023 South Main Street McPherson, KS 67460
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Buhler

Hutchinson

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Wichita

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Salina

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Hays

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Dodge City

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Burger Depot - 110 Old Mill Lane

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston