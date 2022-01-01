Go
Toast

Burger District

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2024 Wilson Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (1963 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Fries$4.75
Bacon Cheese Burger$13.95
Bare Naked Burger$11.95
Blackened Blue Burger$13.95
Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Onion Rings$6.75
Cheeseburger$12.95
Milkshakes$7.50
Royal Smoked Burger$15.95
Au Poivre Burger$13.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

2024 Wilson Blvd

Arlington VA

Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Inca Social - Arlington

No reviews yet

Inca Social is your local community hangout where food, friends and flavor come together to create an authentic Latin experience. Discover classic Peruvian cuisine with a modern flair paired with unique craft beers and great people.

Guerra Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

RĀKO

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ireland's Four Courts

No reviews yet

Irish Pub and Restaurant

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston