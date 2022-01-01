Ivywild Kitchen @ Ivywild
Embedded in the heart and soul of the bustling Ivywild School, Ivywild Kitchen focuses on inventive comfort food - primarily honest-to-goodness burgers. We are committed to providing artisan and handmade dishes using only the best ingredients. The simply fresh cuisine and rustic setting create the perfect ambiance for any occasion.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
1604 S Cascade • $
1604 S Cascade
Colorado Springs CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Decent Pizza Co @ Ivywild
Detroit-style deep dish has landed in Colorado Springs! This better than good pizza follows the traditions set in Detroit in the 1940’s baked in forged-steel pans originally borrowed from local automotive plants. These mighty rectangular pizzas produce a crispy crust with crunchy cheesy corners made with traditional brick cheese.
Lazo Empanada @ Ivywild
Traditional Argentinian pockets of perfection stuffed with mouthwatering, farm-fresh fillings, nestled in flaky dough, & baked with love
Salad or Bust @ Ivywild
Salad or Bust started as Colorado's first and only mobile walk-thru salad bar. It was built on a short school bus and has been all over the state. Although the bus has been retired, Salad or Bust is thrilled to serve you here at Ivywild School. #STAYFRESH
Principal's Office @ Ivywild
Principal’s Office is an artisan cocktail & coffee bar focused on making the best drinks, from wake-up call to last call. You can find us at the Ivywild School, a reclaimed Elementary School originally built in 1916.