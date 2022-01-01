Go
Ivywild Kitchen @ Ivywild

Embedded in the heart and soul of the bustling Ivywild School, Ivywild Kitchen focuses on inventive comfort food - primarily honest-to-goodness burgers. We are committed to providing artisan and handmade dishes using only the best ingredients. The simply fresh cuisine and rustic setting create the perfect ambiance for any occasion.

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1604 S Cascade • $

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken$10.45
buttermilk brined Red Bird chicken breast, chipotle lime mayo, pickled red onions, & lettuce on a potato bun
Bacon, BBQ, & Jalapeño$10.00
local Colorado beef topped with BBQ sauce, bacon, candied jalapeño, & cheddar on a potato bun
Chicken Tenders
hand breaded buttermilk Red Bird chicken tenders served with fries & your choice of two sauces
Mushroom & Swiss$10.00
local Colorado beef topped with roasted mushroom, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, & house sauce on a potato bun
Mac & Cheese$4.95
housemade orecchiette pasta, white cheddar with a pretzel crumb topping
Burger$8.00
local Colorado beef topped with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, & house sauce on a potato bun
Basket of Fries$8.95
choose sweet or regular fries, served with your choice of two sauces
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$10.45
hand breaded buttermilk brined Red Bird chicken breast, hot sauce, pickles, & lettuce on a potato bun
Bacon & Blue$10.00
local Colorado beef topped with bacon, blue cheese, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, & house sauce on a potato bun
Soft Pretzels$8.45
Mark Anthony’s philly-style pretzels (2) served with cheese sauce & spicy mustard

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1604 S Cascade

Colorado Springs CO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

