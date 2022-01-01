Go
1350 W Bay Area Blvd

Friendswood, TX 77546

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
Made to order, great with the bacon aioli dipping sauce!
Onion Rings$4.49
Dip them in our ranch or BBQ!
Dipping Sauces
Classic Burger$6.99
Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo
BBQ Burger$9.99
Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, bacon, onion rings, cheddar, BBQ sauce
Mushroom Burger$9.79
Angus beef, lettuce, caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms, smoked gouda cheese, garlic-herb mayo
Bacon Parm Fries$5.99
Try with our garlic aioli sauce!
Hand Cut Fries$2.99
Hand cut, made to order
Mexi Burger$9.99
Angus beef, lettuce, grilled ham, avocado, queso fresco, jalapenos, chipotle mayo
Kids Cheeseburger$7.99
Includes french fries or mac n' cheese & a fountain drink
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

1350 W Bay Area Blvd, Friendswood TX 77546

