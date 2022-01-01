Go
Welcome to The Burger Joint Restaurant! We’ve got everything you’re looking for, from the Classic, to fusion flavors like the Kimchi, to the Veggie, for our vegetarian friends. Check out our menu for our variety of hand-crafted burgers and see why people come to us for the Best Burger in Houston.
Want The Burger Joint food truck for your next event? We’ll be there! No matter what the occasion, our mouth-watering burgers can help make any event an extra special one. More info on our Catering page.
Come have a taste of what many reviews are calling “Houston’s Best Burger”.
2002 N Shepherd Dr

Mushroom Burger$9.79
Angus beef, lettuce, caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms, smoked gouda cheese, garlic-herb mayo
BBQ Burger$9.99
Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, bacon, onion rings, cheddar, BBQ sauce
Fire Burger$8.79
Angus beef, lettuce, onions, serrano peppers, jalapeno peppers, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, fire sauce
Onion Rings$4.49
Dip them in our ranch or BBQ!
Kids Cheeseburger$7.99
Includes french fries or mac n' cheese & a fountain drink
Chicken Sandwich$6.99
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo. Fried or Grilled.
Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
Made to order, great with the bacon aioli dipping sauce!
Hand Cut Fries$2.99
Hand cut, made to order
Classic Burger$6.99
Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo
Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
