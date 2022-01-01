Burger Love

Go
We're a virtual restaurant that uses locally sourced beef ground in house daily to make really amazing burgers. Half of our proceeds goes to our non-profit RENEW employment services for the training, development and benefit of our team members.

Popular Items

Almost Too Big Double Cheeseburger$12.00
Two 6 oz patties of locally sourced beef ground fresh in house daily, pickles, house pickled red onions, american cheese on a toased brioch bun.
Really Good Cheeseburger$10.00
One 6 oz patty of locally sourced beef ground fresh in house daily, pickles, house pickled red onions, american cheese on a toased brioch bun.
975 E McMillan St

Cincinnati OH

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
