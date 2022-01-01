Go
Jaxon's CHIX TENDERS

It’s not your fault Canes has been your only option to choose from....now you can come and enjoy thee greatest, finest ‘Scratch Made Chix Tenders’ in Southern California with over 15 House Made Dipping Sauces including our famous Jaxon’s Cajun and Reaper BBQ! Add a Fresh Mac and Cheese, Pickles, Slaw, Crinkle 🍟, Sweet Potato 🍟 w/ our sweet tea or 20 brews on tap!

204 N. Harbor Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Family Meals$35.99
10 All Natural Chix Tenders (over 2 lbs), 1 Large Side and 5 Original Dipping Sauces
Chix alacart$2.99
3 Tenders Meal$12.99
3 All Natural Chix Tenders (3/4 lbs), Crinkle Fries and 1 Original Dipping Sauce
Crinkle Fries$3.59
Crispy Deliciousness
Mac & Cheese$3.69
Guest Fav! Creamy House Made Cheese Sauce, Elbow Mac, topped with Monterey Jack Cheese
2 Tenders Meal$9.99
2 All Natural Chix Tenders (over 1/3 lbs), Crinkle Fries and 1 Original Dipping Sauce
Jaxons Chix Sandwich$11.49
2 Tenders, Pickles, House Slaw, Crinkle Fries & Choice of Sauce
Mac & Cheese Chix Bowl$10.99
Our Famous Mac & Cheese, 2 tenders, Monterey Jack Cheese & Choice of Sauce
'Guest Favorite'
Fountain Drink$2.99
4 Tenders Meal$14.99
4 All Natural Chix Tenders (1 lbs), Crinkle Fries and 2 Original Dipping Sauces
Location

Fullerton CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
