Jaxon's CHIX TENDERS

It’s not your fault Canes has been your only option to choose from....now you can come and enjoy thee greatest, finest ‘Scratch Made Chix Tenders’ in Southern California with over 15 House Made Dipping Sauces including our famous Jaxon’s Cajun and Reaper BBQ! Add a Fresh Mac and Cheese, Pickles, Slaw, Crinkle 🍟, Sweet Potato 🍟 w/ our sweet tea or 20 brews on tap!

149 N Glassell St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ketchup
Family Meals$35.99
10 All Natural Chix Tenders (Over 2 lbs), 1 Large Side and 5 Original Dipping Sauces
Crinkle Fries$3.59
Golden, Crispy Deliciousness
"Jaxons" Coleslaw Chix Sandwich$11.49
2 Tenders, Pickles, House Slaw, Crinkle Fries & Choice of Sauce
Fountain Drink$2.99
4 Tenders Meal$14.99
4 All Natural Chix Tenders (1 lbs), Crinkle Fries and 2 Original Dipping Sauces
Mac & Cheese$3.69
Guest Fav! Creamy House Made Cheese Sauce, Elbow Mac, topped with Monterey Jack Cheese
"Lil Richard" Original Chix Sandwich$10.99
2 Tenders, Pickles, Crinkle Fries & Choice of Sauce
3 Tenders Meal$12.99
3 All Natural Chix Tenders ( 3/4 lbs), Crinkle Fries and 1 Original Dipping Sauce
2 Tenders Meal$9.99
2 All Natural Chix Tenders (over 1/3 lbs), Crinkle Fries and 1 Original Dipping Sauce
Location

Orange CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wazabi Sushi - Orange

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

O SEA

No reviews yet

📍 Responsibly sourced seafood, complemented by the seasonality and diversity of California cooking, in the historic heart of Orange County

Bosscat Orange

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Provisions Deli & Bottle Shop

No reviews yet

Old Towns Orange, California
Come in for Take Out Beer and Wine with your food order!
www.provisionsdeli.shop
IG: @provisionsdelishop

