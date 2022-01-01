Go
Burger Punk!

BURGERS, BITES, & WHISKEY.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3012 North Walker Avenue • $$

Avg 4.6 (1018 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Punk Sauce$0.75
KID BURGER$8.00
OG Punk with meat, cheese, and bread only. Cooked medium-well unless specified othewise.
GREEN DAZE$12.00
Beyond Meat Veggie Patty, American cheese, house dill pickles, lettuce, Punk Sauce
OG PUNK$10.00
American cheese, House dill pickles, lettuce, Punk Sauce
Side Ketchup
Crinkles$4.00
Side Ranch$0.75
GREEN CHILI BURGER$12.00
American cheese, green chilis, bacon, House ranch
THE CLASH$12.00
American cheese, grilled onion and jalapeno, Nacho Doritos, hoisin mayo, cilantro, lime
MOSH PIT FRIES$10.00
Crinkle Cut fries loaded with Liquid Gold, bacon, jalapeno, and fried onions
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3012 North Walker Avenue

Oklahoma City OK

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

