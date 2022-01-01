Locust

No reviews yet

Locust aims to be a fun and easygoing hangout centered around dumplings, hand-cut noodles, and shaved ice.

The brainchild of former The Catbird Seat Chef Trevor Moran, Locust fits the approachable nature of the 12South neighborhood it's nestled in. Come by, eat some dumplings, drink some highballs, and enjoy your time with us.

