Burger Village ghost kitchen nyc

307 west 38 Street

Popular Items

Lunch Special Beef Burger$15.00
Angus Steak Chili$7.00
Angus Steak Chili With Beans ( Gluten Free) Tomatoes(Tomatoes, Tomato puree, Salt, Citric acid), Angus & Sirloin Beef, Pinto Beans, Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Red Bell Peppers, Contains 2% Or Less Of: Beef Base (Roasted Beef, Salt, Sugar, Dextrose, Corn Oil, Beef Stock, Dried Whey, Maltodextrin, Caramel Color, Natural Flavoring), Water, Olive Oil, Tomato Paste, Garlic, Modi Ed Food Starch, Jalapeno Pepper, Spices, Nisin Preparation, Chili Powder (Spices, Salt, Garlic Powder), Lime Juice, Hot Pepper Sauce (Distilled Vinegar, Red Pepper, Salt) And Cilantro. Contains: Milk.
Superior Choice Village Beef Burger$11.50
Organic, grass-fed, antibiotic and hormone free, hand formed patty. Cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickle, sautéed onions, signature sauce.
Location

New York NY

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
