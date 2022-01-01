Burger Village ghost kitchen nyc

Dolly Varden

Creatively inspired by New York City’s Gilded Age through the “Roaring ‘20s” Jazz Age, Dolly Varden serves creative cocktails and elevated menus in Hell’s Kitchen.

The name Dolly Varden has always been a symbol of feisty endurance. Long before influencers, Dolly Varden was a cultural phenomenon inspiring fashion, theater, song, art & commerce conceptually based on the eponymous coquette concocted by Mr. Charles Dickens decades earlier.

As another enduring symbol, Dolly Varden was also the name of the last passenger train locomotive to run up the West Side of Manhattan just blocks away.

