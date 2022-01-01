Go
  • Burger Bomb @ Old 99 Brewing Co

Burger Bomb @ Old 99 Brewing Co

Burgers are our lives at Burger Bomb! Every ingredient has been carefully planned to make a bomb @$$ burger. Do you like bacon? Yeah, we have it. We also have it candied, jammed, and bellied. You probably ought to check out our hand cut fries with a light sprinkling of our signature BBQ rub. Veggie patties also available!

3750 Hooker Rd UNIT A

Popular Items

Pepsi (can)$1.50
Tamago Asian Burger$14.00
Over-easy egg, frizzled onions, teriyaki sauce, wasabi aioli and togarashi sauce. Served with house cut fries.
Cheesy Garlic Overload Burger$17.00
Frizzled onions, white cheddar garlic mac sauce, roasted & minced garlic Italian cream cheese, Monterey Jack, and arugula. Served with house cut fries.
Whiskey Glazed Jack$16.00
Stout caramelized onions, Monterey Jack, arugula, and chipotle aioli, drizzled with a house made whiskey glaze. Served with house cut fries.
Candied Bacon Burger$16.00
Frizzled onions, candied bacon, Monterey Jack, and chipotle aioli. Served with house cut fries.
Side of Fries$4.00
A half pound of our hand cut, crispy, seasoned fries. Served with ketchup, goop or ranch.
Pork Belly Burger$17.00
BBQ sliced pork belly, white cheddar, house made pickles, course ground mustard and BBQ sauce. Served with house cut fries.
Blackberry Jalapeno$15.00
Blackberry sauce, Swiss cheese, frizzled onions & jalapenos. Served with hand cut fries.
Cheeseburger$13.00
White cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and Russian sauce. Served with house cut fries.
Bacon Cheeseburger$16.00
Bacon, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and Russian sauce. Served with house cut fries.
Location

Roseburg OR

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
