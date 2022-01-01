Go
Toast

Seabird

Effective September 5th, Burgerhaus has closed its doors to allow us to renovate and put together a creative, inspiring menu for our next exciting project. Thank you for your support and we cannot wait to serve you again soon!

133 Winslow Way East Suite #100

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Onion Rings$7.00
Marinated and spiced onions, beer battered, smoked onion aioli
Plant Based Burger$12.00
Our house made 4 oz plant-based polenta & zucchini patty, arugula, mama lil's peppers, marinated red onion and arugula pistou on a vegan bun
Wagyu Burger$18.00
28 day dry-aged 6 oz Pacific Rouge Wagyu beef patty, ramp relish, black garlic aioli, Point Reyes blue cheese, mizuna, brioche bun
Herbed Fries$6.00
Our soon to be famous hand-punched twice-fried fries with all the herbs. Served with ketchup.
Herbed Fries$6.00
House punched, twice fried French fries, tossed in roasted garlic oil & fine herbs.
Kidz Burger$6.00
2.5 oz Pure Country beef patty, American cheese & a Martin's Potato Roll
Kid Fries$5.00
House-punched, twice fried russet potatoes
Smashburger
28 day dry-aged 2.5 oz Pure Country Beef patty, shrettuce, house dill pickle, Walla Walla sweet onion, American cheese, magic sauce, Martin's Potato Bun
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Buttermilk fried chicken thigh, remoulade, house bread and butter pickles, shredduce & marinated red onion on a Martin's Potato Roll.
Try it spicy buffalo style: Hitchcock Foods Hot Sauce & ranch ... add $2
Kale Salad$9.00
Pine nut dressing, crispy broccolini, roasted rhubarb, toasted pine nuts, goat cheese, lemon zest
See full menu

Location

133 Winslow Way East Suite #100

Bainbridge Island WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cafe Hitchcock

No reviews yet

All-day Café and Bar.

Doc's Marina Grill

No reviews yet

Food, Drinks, and FUN Done Right!

Ba Sa Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Commuter Comforts

No reviews yet

Exceptional coffee & great food served since 1992. Just outside the Bainbridge ferry terminal.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston