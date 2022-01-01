BurgerIM
Chef-inspired burger restaurant serving customized hamburger flavors, toppings, sauces, fries, and more.
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
477 South Washington Avenue • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
477 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
