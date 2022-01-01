Go
BurgerIM

Chef-inspired burger restaurant serving customized hamburger flavors, toppings, sauces, fries, and more.

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

477 South Washington Avenue • $$

Avg 4.5 (581 reviews)
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

477 South Washington Avenue

Bergenfield NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Mocha Bleu

No reviews yet

Our restaurant offers a wide variety of international cuisine, including 10 specialty pizzas from our cherry wood burning kosher oven, in addition to calzones, and strombolis. Our kitchen produces appetizers, salads, paninis, pastas & fresh seafood entrees. We are famous for our sushi bar! Our desserts are prepared daily at our on-site bakery.

