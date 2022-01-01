Go
BurgerIM

Chef Inspired Burgers

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

318 Bedford Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (104 reviews)

Popular Items

DUO$9.78
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
Family Box$39.99
Onion Rings$3.79
Burgerim Fries$2.99
Sweet Potato Fries$3.79
Angus Beef$6.99
Crispy Chicken$6.99
Spanish Beef$7.99
The Cowboy$7.99
Duo$6.99
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

318 Bedford Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
