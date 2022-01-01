Burgerim Burger Bar
Our Gourmet Burgers are made with 100% Certified Black Angus! We don't make the food until you order it. Every order receives nothing but the best and freshest ingredients available. That's our promise to you! We take quality control very seriously so if you have a questions, comment, or concern, please bring it to our attention and we will take care of it!
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
415 Milam St • $$
415 Milam St
Houston TX
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
