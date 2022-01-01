Go
Toast

Burgerim Burger Bar

Our Gourmet Burgers are made with 100% Certified Black Angus! We don't make the food until you order it. Every order receives nothing but the best and freshest ingredients available. That's our promise to you! We take quality control very seriously so if you have a questions, comment, or concern, please bring it to our attention and we will take care of it!

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

415 Milam St • $$

Avg 4 (13 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Fries$3.79
"The sweet potato fries must have been from some far, far away galaxy where sweet potato fries are 10x more tasty than normal ones." - Actual Google review of the Sweet Potato Fries.
BurgerIM Fries$2.99
Battered, Thick, and Crispy. Don't forget to add Cheese!
Side- House Salad$3.99
Side house salad with tomato, cucumber, red onions, sliced carrots, red cabbage, tossed in your choice of Ranch, Balsamic, or Cesar dressing.
Drink$2.79
Make it a Combo$3.99
Do it.
Cajun Fries$3.79
Try em.
Grilled Chicken$7.99
How does a Chicken Sandwich become the best seller at a Burger place? It's THAT good.
Onion Rings$3.79
Guaranteed you've never had Onion Rings this thick, crispy, and delicious!
6 Wings$7.68
Best. Wings. Ever.
Close your eyes and pick 1 of our 6 homemade sauces. You can't go wrong!
Angus Beef$7.99
It's like an Angel and a Cheeseburger had a baby. That's the only way to describe this burger.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

415 Milam St

Houston TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

LIT Chicken

No reviews yet

PICK UP ONLY

Pizza Zquare at Finn Hall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Potente

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hamburger Mary's Bar and Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston