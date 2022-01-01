Go
BurgerIM

Chef Inspired Burgers

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

11419 Euclid Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1909 reviews)

Popular Items

Burgerim Fries-$3.79
Crispy Chicken Strips-$7.79
6 Wings-$8.49
TRIO$14.59
Choose three (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings.
Mozzarella Sticks-$4.29
DUO$11.59
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
House Salad Side-$4.49
Big Burgerim
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

11419 Euclid Ave

Cleveland OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
