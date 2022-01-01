BurgerIM Colorado Blvd
Chef Inspired Burgers
2466 S Colorado Blvd unit 101
Popular Items
Location
2466 S Colorado Blvd unit 101
Denver CO
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Kokoro - Colorado Blvd
Quick, Delicious and Healthy Japanese food.
Taste of Philly - Denver
Come in and enjoy!
SONDER Coffeebar @ Junction Food and Drink
Locally roasted craft coffee & tea.
Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink
Chef Soon Choi is bringing many years of experience as head chef at Sushi Den to Junction. The menu features small plates, sushi rolls, sushi bowls and ramen.