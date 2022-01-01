Go
Toast

BurgerIM

Chef Inspired Burgers

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

1722 N. Market St • $$

Avg 4.5 (213 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1722 N. Market St

Dallas TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Family Thais Asian Bistro

No reviews yet

Its all in the name. Family Thais is a family owned and operated fast casual Thai restaurant. The executive chef and family matriarch is a Thai native with over 25 years of experience in Thai restaurants. We are also known for our Boba tea offerings.

YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

ELLEN'S

No reviews yet

BRUNCH ALL DAY EVERY DAY

Baboushi - The Exchange

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston