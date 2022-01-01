Go
BurgerIM Gambrills

Quick service, healthy choice burger restaurant that also serves beer, wine and cocktails.

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

2515 Evergreen Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (575 reviews)

Popular Items

Duo$6.99
Onion Rings$3.79
Grilled Chicken$7.99
Salmon 100% Alaskan$7.99
The Cowboy (Halal)$7.99
Angus Beef (Halal)$6.99
Burgerim Fries$2.99
Falafel$6.99
Sweet Potato Fries$3.79
Impossible Burger$9.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2515 Evergreen Rd

Gambrills MD

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
