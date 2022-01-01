BurgerIM
The Burgerim St. Rose Pkwy Henderson has a daily opportunity to treat themselves to Burgerim’s one-of-a-kind gourmet burgers. You’re not going to find a fast food burger place that serves better quality food, but as good as the food is, that’s not the main reason that customers return, over and over again, to Burgerim. When you ask a Burgerim customer what they love most about the gourmet burger joint, they’ll tell you that they’re favorite part is that they can create exactly the kind of burger they’ve always dreamed of. That’s when it sinks in that there are well over 100 different flavor combinations available to you, and that each one sound tastier than the last.There are 11 different types of protein patties on the menu. Each one weights 3 ounces or you can choose the 1/3lb or 1/4lb burgers, so many choices!
3527 St Rose Pkwy
Popular Items
Location
3527 St Rose Pkwy
Henderson NV
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Angelina’s Pizzeria - Seven Hills Dr.
Come in and enjoy!
Trattoria Italia
Come in and enjoy!
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
At Ori'Zaba's, our mission is to feed the soul of every guest with old world Mexican flavors, made every day with care in our scratch kitchens, with the finest, freshest ingredients.
bb.q Chicken
Come in and enjoy!