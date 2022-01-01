L'Atelier

L'Atelier is a modern French restaurant from the legendary Chef Joël Robuchon, who held more Michelin stars than any chef in history. L'Atelier's signature 34-seat dining counter faces directly into the open kitchen, allowing for a dynamic interaction between the chefs and guests. The menus feature iconic L’Atelier dishes alongside new seasonal creations from Culinary Director Christophe Bellanca—a longtime protégé of the legendary Joël Robuchon, who is carrying on his legacy while moving the brand forward. All dishes are offered à la carte, as well as in several tasting menus.

