BurgerIM

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

569 S Highland St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1184 reviews)

Popular Items

Trio$9.99
Impossible Burger$9.99
Burgerim Fries$3.49
Duo$6.99
Falafel$6.99
Kids Cheese Burger$5.99
6 Wings$7.99
Burgerim Fries$2.99
Greek Lamb$7.99
Angus Beef$6.99
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

569 S Highland St

Memphis TN

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
