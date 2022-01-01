Go
Toast

BurgerIM

Chef Inspired Burgers

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

25175 Madison Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (194 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

25175 Madison Ave

Murrieta CA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

RJ's Sizzlin Steer

No reviews yet

Best Spot in Murrieta to gather with friends and family! Beautiful Indoor Dining and Two Great Patios to enjoy the great weather and eat a delicious meal!

The Cove

No reviews yet

The Cove Bar and Grill is a fresh new face for the Murrieta entertainment industry!
Being Purchased in 2019 from recent owners of Franklin’s Cove, We’ve gotten a full make over to set the mood for a perfect night out. With new daily specials, events and live entertainment, it makes it hard to stay away! The growth of this company is one to follow, so come check out what’s new, relax, and stay a while!

Jersey's Pizza - Murrieta

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kabob House Express

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston