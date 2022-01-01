Go
BurgerIM

Chef Inspired Burgers

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

113 Temple Hill Rd • $$

Avg 4 (210 reviews)

Popular Items

TRIO$14.99
Choose three (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings.
Big Burgerim
FAMILY PACK$39.99
Burgerim Fries$2.99
Angus Beef$6.99
DUO$11.99
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
Kids Burger$5.98
Onion Rings$3.79
Hawaiian Salmon$7.99
Spanish Beef$7.99
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

113 Temple Hill Rd

New Windsor NY

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
