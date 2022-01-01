BurgerIM
BURGERIM ROCKY RIVER
GOURMET BURGER
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
19815 Center Ridge Road • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
19815 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
King Wah
Come on in and enjoy!
Rustic Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
Original Pancake House
Come in and enjoy!
Gunselman's To Go
Order now for convenient carry out!