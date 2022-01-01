BurgerIM
Come in and enjoy!
7465 Rush River Drive
Popular Items
Location
7465 Rush River Drive
Sacramento CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
West Coast Sourdough
Freshly baked Sourdough sandwiches, gourmet salads & daily New England Clam Chowder & Tomato Bisque!
Hawaiian Boys BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Fire Taproom
Home of the 50 taps "SELF-POUR" brew house with a full gourmet restaurant menu & a 26 seat "island" full liquor bar. 2900 square feet of retail space located at the premier Delta Shores Circle mall in Sacramento CA, (next to Regal Cinema). (18) 75"/65"/55' HD PRO TVs to watch All sports including PAY PER VIEW events.