BurgerIM
Come in and enjoy!
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
2226 S Mooney Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2226 S Mooney Blvd
Visalia CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Jamba
Life Better Blended
El Tarasco Restaurant Corp
Come in and enjoy!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0375
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Burritos Locos
Come in and enjoy!