Go
Toast

BurgerIM

Come in and enjoy!

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2226 S Mooney Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (781 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Fries$3.79
Half & Half$3.79
The Cowboy$7.99
Duo$6.99
Angus Beef$6.99
Trio$9.99
Crispy Chicken$6.99
Onion Rings$3.79
Spanish Beef$7.99
Burgerim Fries$2.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2226 S Mooney Blvd

Visalia CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Life Better Blended

El Tarasco Restaurant Corp

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0375

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Burritos Locos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston