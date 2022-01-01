Go
BurgerIM

Chef Inspired Burgers

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

2561 Countryside Blvd • $$

Avg 4.2 (269 reviews)

Popular Items

Family Box$39.99
The Cowboy$7.99
Onion Rings$3.79
Burgerim Fries$2.99
Spanish Beef$7.99
Angus Beef$6.99
Duo$6.99
Trio$9.99
Half & Half$3.79
Crispy Chicken$6.99
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2561 Countryside Blvd

Clearwater FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

