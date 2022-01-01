Dunedin Vegan Deli

Dunedin Vegan Deli is Northern Pinellas County's first all vegan deli and market. We offer most deli favorites in a fully plant based version. Burgers, Sandwiches, Wraps, Salads and Pizza along with hard to find grocery items and snacks. Our sandwiches are mostly crafted with our house made artisan seitan line. we will offer several gluten free options but caution sever allergy sufferers to be mindful that while we take every precaution possible the possibility of trace contamination is present considering the scale of production of a gluten based product on premises.

