BurgerIM Miami Lakes

Come in and enjoy!

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

6704 Main St • $$

Avg 3.6 (14 reviews)

Popular Items

Truffle Fries$5.99
BurgerIM Fries$3.59
6 Piece Wings$8.99
Sweet Potato Fries$4.79
Garlic Aioli Fries$4.99
Onion Rings$4.79
Classic Stlyle
1/3 Lb. Patty | House Sauce
Leaf Lettuce | Roma Tomato | Pickles
Shaved Onions | American Cheese
(719 Cal)
Grilled Chicken
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6704 Main St

Miami Lakes FL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
