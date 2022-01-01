Go
Banner pic

Fusion

Open today 5:00 PM - 2:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1001 North Euclid Street

Anaheim, CA 92801

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am

Location

1001 North Euclid Street, Anaheim CA 92801

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Tastea

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

WaBa Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

La Casa Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sunright Tea Studio

No reviews yet

Shake 17 Times!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Fusion

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston