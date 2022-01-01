Go
Toast

Burgerlords

100% Vegan Restaurant in Los Angeles serving the best vegan burgers made from plants.

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

110 N Ave 56 • $$

Avg 4.4 (409 reviews)

Popular Items

Boochcraft Organic Hard Kombucha / S.D., CA 7% 12 oz.$7.00
One of the few vegan hard kombochas on the market!
*Must be 21+ to purchase. All beer and wine purchases require valid ID.
Brainburner$10.99
Our original vegan patty, made in-house from over 30 vegetables, nuts, grains and spices. Served on a sponge bun with jalapeño chips*, chopped chillies, garlic aioli and Follow Your Heart Provolone Cheese In collaboration with Brain Dead to raise money for Stop AAPI Hate *chips contain peanut oil
Classic Grilled Cheese$7.99
A classic diner-style grilled cheese served on rustic sourdough using Follow Your Heart Provolone and American Cheese
Vanilla Bean
*Vegan shake contains almond, soy and sesame*
Oreo
*Vegan shake contains almond, soy and sesame*
The Crown$8.99
Our original vegan patty, made in-house from over 30 vegetables, nuts, grains and spices. Served on a sponge bun with grilled onions, pickles, Follow Your Heart American Cheese, and our signature 2,000 Island sauce. Wrapped in gold crown foil. Great for traveling!
Sourdough Garlic Melt$11.99
Our original vegan patty, made in-house from over 30 vegetables, nuts, grains and spices. Served on rustic sourdough bread with double Follow your Heart Provolone Cheese, double 2,000 Island sauce, and garlic-grilled onions
Chocolate
*Vegan shake contains almond, soy and sesame*
Strawberry
Just strawberry. *Vegan shake contains almond, soy and sesame*
Better Booch Kombucha$6.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

110 N Ave 56

Los Angeles CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lodge Room & Checker Hall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Triple Beam Pizza

No reviews yet

What are you weighting for??
Questions? Email us at
hello@triplebeampizza.com. Substitutions and alterations kindly declined.
thank you thank you thank you

Cafe Birdie

No reviews yet

Serving Highland Park since 2016

Blind Barber

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston