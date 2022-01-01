Burgerlords
100% Vegan Restaurant in Los Angeles serving the best vegan burgers made from plants.
110 N Ave 56
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
